Plunderbund: In case you were wondering what happened to Ken Blackwell, he’s still being horrible.

Brad Delong: Grab the popcorn and enjoy “The Republican Waterloo.”

Hullabaloo: Donald Trump’s spawn managed to insult the people of the UK and the ethics laws of the United States, all in a 24-hour span.

XPostFactoid: Some thoughts on what Democrats should do if Senate Republicans turn to the Cassidy-Collins “Patient Freedom Act.”

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"So Medicaid, sending it back to the states, capping its growth rate. We’ve been dreaming of this since I’ve been around — since you and I were drinking at a keg." (House Speaker Paul Ryan, to Rich Lowry of the National Review, March 17, 2017.)

