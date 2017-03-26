Robert’s Stochastic Thoughts: Now playing “Behind Blue Eyes After the Bill was Killed.”

Eschaton: Another sign of the “Trump Effect”--U.S. college applications from foreign students are down by 40 percent this year.

Shakesville: Russia moves dozens of tanks to the Ukrainian border.

Informed Comment: Despite ISIS-inspired attacks in Europe, the Islamic State is in a death spiral.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"The attack on Mosul is turning out to be a total disaster." (Donald Trump, October 23, 2016.)

