Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon Perr
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Mike's Blog Round Up

Robert’s Stochastic Thoughts: Now playing “Behind Blue Eyes After the Bill was Killed.”

Eschaton: Another sign of the “Trump Effect”--U.S. college applications from foreign students are down by 40 percent this year.

Shakesville: Russia moves dozens of tanks to the Ukrainian border.

Informed Comment: Despite ISIS-inspired attacks in Europe, the Islamic State is in a death spiral.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"The attack on Mosul is turning out to be a total disaster." (Donald Trump, October 23, 2016.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up for the last time this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV