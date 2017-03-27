Hello, everyone. It's good to be back.

So let me ask, how's that kleptocratic fascism going? Personally, I'm just tired of all the winning, all the making things great again. You know, like Yemen. I mean, things must be going really well given that the Orange Turd is golfing so much (at his own courses), or otherwise spending so much time at his various properties (whether he actually owns them or not), or pissing off allies like Germany, or uniting his party (and the country) and closing deals like the AHCA…

Oh wait. By "winning," of course, I mean epic failing, figure-heading a disastrous presidency, and I'm not at all tired of all that losing. Keep it up, everyone. The Resistance is working.

In other news, Canada won the gold medal at the women's world curling championship in Beijing yesterday, defeating Russia 8-3 and finishing the tournament unbeaten. Take that, Putin! (Of course, Putin, the object of so much of the Orange Turd's admiration, is busy jailing opponents and other peaceful protesters, and probably doesn't care. Alas.)

Round-up by Michael J.W. Stickings of The Reaction. (Twitter: @mjwstickings.) I'll be here all week.

