I'm not one to make too much of approval ratings, because external circumstances may lower them even for great political leaders, but it's nonetheless worth pointing out that the Orange Turd, the opposite of a great political leader, and who has never been popular beyond his core base, is now at 36%. And I think it's fair to say, even so early on, that history will look even less kindly on his disastrous presidency.

