Mike's Blog Round Up

By Michael Stickings
I'm not one to make too much of approval ratings, because external circumstances may lower them even for great political leaders, but it's nonetheless worth pointing out that the Orange Turd, the opposite of a great political leader, and who has never been popular beyond his core base, is now at 36%. And I think it's fair to say, even so early on, that history will look even less kindly on his disastrous presidency.

Taylor Marsh: Cheney says Russia committed an act of war.

Emptywheel: Kushner may have talked Ukraine sanctions.

Zandar Versus the Stupid: Nunes went to the White House and lied.

The Moderate Voice: Sessions viciously attacks sanctuary cities.

Round-up by Michael J.W. Stickings of The Reaction. (Twitter: @mjwstickings.) I'll be here all week.

