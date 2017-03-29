I wonder why the White House doesn't want Sally Yates to testify.

I wonder why Sean Spicer is spewing nonsense about Russian dressing.

I wonder why Devin Nunes has cancelled House intel committee meetings.

I wonder why the White House is denying connections to Russian organized crime.

I wonder why the Orange Turd is calling the Russia story a hoax.

I wonder why the Orange Turd is attacking / lying about Hillary again.

I wonder if these things – and so much else, like Jared Kushner's meeting with a Russian bank headed up by a Putin-allied Russian spy, like Paul Manafort's real estate deals in New York and bank accounts in Cyprus – are connected.

I wonder.

Round-up by Michael J.W. Stickings of The Reaction. (Twitter: @mjwstickings.) I'll be here all week.

Send requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "For MBRU" in the subject line).