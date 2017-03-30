Mike's Blog Round Up

By Michael Stickings
With the Orange Turd's kleptocratic fascism fully embracing despot-style nepotism, let's get right to the links today:

Occupy Democrats: So the wall will be built in Mexico?

Frankly Curious: So Republicans still want to repeal Obamacare?

Joe.My.God: So all those trips to Mar-a-Lago are okay?

Bark Bark Woof Woof: So grassroots activism actually works?

And because there's other stuff happening out there in the world:

Just an Earth-Bound Misfit, I: So the UK thinks it can get a good Brexit deal?

Round-up by Michael J.W. Stickings of The Reaction. (Twitter: @mjwstickings.) I'll be here all week.

Send requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "For MBRU" in the subject line).


