Mike's Blog Round Up
Time marches on.
The Rio Grande & Trump's Border Wall, from Politicalprof . Yes, it could be kind of a problem.
"ISIS has won!!!" sez a ninny, from Brad at Raw Story.
Oh, geeze, is he a Satanist as well? "Stephen Bannon once kept a whiteboard in his office where he conspiratorially connected Hollywood films to Satan", per The Week.
Armenian Genocide commemorated today, from "even the liberal" L.A. Times.
Religious Jerkwad of The Day: San Antone Mayor Ivy Taylor, quoted in the HuffPo.
Web logs rounded up & corralled by M. Bouffant, who may be perused here, also on a daily basis.
Comments