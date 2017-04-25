Mike's Blog Round Up

By M. Bouffant
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Time marches on.

The Rio Grande & Trump's Border Wall, from Politicalprof . Yes, it could be kind of a problem.

"ISIS has won!!!" sez a ninny, from Brad at Raw Story.

Oh, geeze, is he a Satanist as well? "Stephen Bannon once kept a whiteboard in his office where he conspiratorially connected Hollywood films to Satan", per The Week.

Armenian Genocide commemorated today, from "even the liberal" L.A. Times.

Religious Jerkwad of The Day: San Antone Mayor Ivy Taylor, quoted in the HuffPo.

Web logs rounded up & corralled by M. Bouffant, who may be perused here, also on a daily basis.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV