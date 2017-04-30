Hey all, patrickB goode again this weekend. Still holding up to the Trumpsky onslaught. How 'bout you?

Louise Mensch (Love her or leave her.) plants another Russian hacking bombshell.

The Palmer Report confirms that the DOJ has convened two Trump-Russia grand juries.

Meanwhile, Yastreblyansky inadvertantly explains how there are essentially three distinct realities: Our's, Trumpsky's, and David Brooks'. With each getting loopier by

the moment.

One more assessment of the dreaded First 100 Days. This time Tengrain looks at it from the media's perspective. And wouldn't you know he's being a big meanie again against Axios and Politico.

And finally, Matt Osbourne from Freak Out Nation reports on what amounts to the only good news coming out of the White House these days.

