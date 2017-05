Fair and Unbalanced: The libertarian/conservative idea of freedom is the "freedom" to spray non-rich people with pig shit.

Crazy Eddie: A local blogger reports on the March for Science in Ann Arbor.

Hysterical Raisins: Fewer and fewer rats remain on the sinking ship of Fox News.

Hackwhackers: Trump's failure is a win for America.

Bonus link: This would be so-o-o-o delicious.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. Tips to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com.