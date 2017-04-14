Blue Virginia: Why House Democrats are demanding the suspension of Jared Kushner’s security clearance.

Hullaboo: How the Trump White House became a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma.

SCOTUSblog: What goes on during a day at the Gorsuch-occupied Supreme Court.

Boing Boing: How politicians divide and conquer economists.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"My great economists don't want know say this, but I think we can do better than that. Now, they're upset. They'll be very upset. But I think we can do and maybe substantially better than that." (Donald Trump, on his promise of 4 percent annual economic growth, September 15, 2016.)

