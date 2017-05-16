Little Maddie gives a hilarious lesson in waiting for the beat to drop, via "Uptown Funk." h/t Someecards

I did the round-up yesterday, May 15, and I just realized I also did it May 15 a year ago. How times have changed, eh? From my intro then: "At least Trump in the White House is still just a possibility, and at least something, because America is still a somewhat functioning democracy, can be done to stop it from happening, at the polls this November. Unite, people, and get out the vote."

Well, here we are a year later, America's democracy barely functioning (following Russian interference in the election (and possible collusion on the part of the "winning" campaign), talking about President Orange Turd revealing highly classified information to the Russians in the Oval Office, bragging about the "great intel" he gets and once more showing he has zero capacity for the job and is actually a huge threat to the U.S., its allies, and its national security. When will enough ever be enough, Republicans? Or have you just given up on your country altogether?

