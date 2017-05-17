Mike's Blog Round Up
Comey giveth, Comey taketh away. My, what a time we live in. Even Nixon would blush:
The Mahablog: Yet another crazy Trumpbomb.
Lawyers, Guns & Money: Yet another impeachable offense.
Outside the Beltway: Yet another White House denial.
Meanwhile:
Hullabaloo: The White House is in chaos.
Balloon Juice: And the Orange Turd is burning bridges and endangering not just national but international security as well.
I wonder what new revelations today will bring.
Round-up by Michael J.W. Stickings of The Reaction. (Twitter: @mjwstickings.) I'll be here all week.
