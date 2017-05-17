Comey giveth, Comey taketh away. My, what a time we live in. Even Nixon would blush:

The Mahablog: Yet another crazy Trumpbomb.

Lawyers, Guns & Money: Yet another impeachable offense.

Outside the Beltway: Yet another White House denial.

Meanwhile:

Hullabaloo: The White House is in chaos.

Balloon Juice: And the Orange Turd is burning bridges and endangering not just national but international security as well.

I wonder what new revelations today will bring.

