Mike's Blog Round Up

By Michael Stickings
As Ferris Bueller once said, "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it."

Well, hey, look over there… It's a special counsel. His name is Bob, and he has a ton of credibility. His appointment should take the Orange Turd and his minions to a whole new level of freakout. Not to add to my wishful thinking, but doesn't it feel like we've turned a corner?

You just can't make this stuff up.

The Rude Pundit: The Orange Turd is bumbling his way towards malevolence.

The Moderate Voice: And Republicans are experiencing growing fatigue.

TalkLeft: But they need to abandon him or else they'll sink with him.

Round-up by Michael J.W. Stickings of The Reaction. (Twitter: @mjwstickings.) I'll be here all week.

Send requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "For MBRU" in the subject line).


