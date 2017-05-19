What a week. And there's still today before the Orange Turd heads out for his first (last?) overseas trip as the so-called president. And it's Trump! What could possibly go wrong?

Let's get to the links:

Alicublog: A warning not to get your hopes up.

Emptywheel: An inadequate scope for the special counsel.

Kiko’s House: A reflection on presidents and scandals.

Infidel753: An impeachment dilemma for Republicans.

Zandar Versus the Stupid: A man who did incalculable damage.

Round-up by Michael J.W. Stickings of The Reaction. (Twitter: @mjwstickings.) I'll be here through the weekend.

Send requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "For MBRU" in the subject line).