Mike's Blog Round Up
What a week. And there's still today before the Orange Turd heads out for his first (last?) overseas trip as the so-called president. And it's Trump! What could possibly go wrong?
Let's get to the links:
Alicublog: A warning not to get your hopes up.
Emptywheel: An inadequate scope for the special counsel.
Kiko’s House: A reflection on presidents and scandals.
Infidel753: An impeachment dilemma for Republicans.
Zandar Versus the Stupid: A man who did incalculable damage.
Round-up by Michael J.W. Stickings of The Reaction. (Twitter: @mjwstickings.) I'll be here through the weekend.
Send requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "For MBRU" in the subject line).
Comments