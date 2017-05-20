Mike's Blog Round Up
Remind me again who the "nut job" is?
Yeah, it's this abhorrent, despicable guy.
Lance Mannion: The Republican plan is to make life miserable for the non-rich.
Occasional Planet: There's no Howard Baker among the Republicans these days.
Echidne of the Snakes: It's very hard to figure out what's happening on Russia.
Gin and Tacos: Right-wing media may have their "Trump is gone" pieces ready.
