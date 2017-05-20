Mike's Blog Round Up

By Michael Stickings
Remind me again who the "nut job" is?

Yeah, it's this abhorrent, despicable guy.

Lance Mannion: The Republican plan is to make life miserable for the non-rich.

Occasional Planet: There's no Howard Baker among the Republicans these days.

Echidne of the Snakes: It's very hard to figure out what's happening on Russia.

Gin and Tacos: Right-wing media may have their "Trump is gone" pieces ready.

Round-up by Michael J.W. Stickings of The Reaction. (Twitter: @mjwstickings.) I'll be here through the weekend.

Send requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "For MBRU" in the subject line).


