Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain
Welcome to your Monday Hot Links! Before we begin, let's review where we left off last week.

First Draft bets the media will give the GOP a pass after the impeachment.

Lotus explains to us why you are not getting a raise.

The Great Consolidation reviews SNL season finale.

Whatever cannot keep up.

Bonus Track: The Immoral Minority sums up GOP oversight with a single meme.

It's enough to make a blogger lose perspective. (H/t to unindicted co-conspirator Osirisopto at my place for the suggestion!)

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors.


