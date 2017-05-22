Welcome to your Monday Hot Links! Before we begin, let's review where we left off last week.

First Draft bets the media will give the GOP a pass after the impeachment.

Lotus explains to us why you are not getting a raise.

The Great Consolidation reviews SNL season finale.

Whatever cannot keep up.

Bonus Track: The Immoral Minority sums up GOP oversight with a single meme.

It's enough to make a blogger lose perspective. (H/t to unindicted co-conspirator Osirisopto at my place for the suggestion!)

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).