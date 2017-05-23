Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain
The Russian Usurper's Anywhere But Home Tour continues! And as the world gets the hook ready to pull this mango-hued fool off the stage, we have some domestic links full of vitamins and minerals for your Tuesday morning reading pleasure!

Spocko's Brain parses the official statement of a LA Sheriff following yet another child shooting, and notes something disturbing.

Web of Evil compares and contrasts the past to today. Spoiler: The Contrast is slim.

Info Wars has convinced Big Bad Bald Bastard to get a Security Clearance. And some chaps.

Will Not Be Televised takes us on Trump's Anywhere-But-Home Tour.

Bonus Track: Fifty-years later, the Star Ship Enterprise is still on its 5-year mission. We hope it has 50 more years.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


Broken Promises

