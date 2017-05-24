As we learned from the suicide bomber in Manchester, the world seems to have gone mad with senseless hatred of the other, whomever the other might be.

And yet we also saw amazing acts of caring and kindness as people all over the world reached out to Manchester; the famous and comforting Mr. Rogers' quote (look for the helpers) was ubiquitous on Twitter. My timeline was filled with people retweeting pictures from unknown families and friends seeking to find their loved ones, and offers from complete strangers to stay in their nearby Manchester homes.

We're a very surprising species capable of great love and terror, an animal with a confounding will to die.

