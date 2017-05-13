Mike's Blog Round Up

By M. Bouffant
That was close: Missed Friday the 13th by just one day!

Oliver Willis kinda asks, "Budget Director Mulvaney to start death panels for diabetics?"

Hullabaloo's digby pulls the good parts from yet another story about just how incredibly pathetic Trump's world-view, attitudes, yada are. Also dangerous.

F.B.I. tells Trump to bugger off: Monique Judge at The Root.

Best of Fri. Cat Blogging: Milo.

Compiled & composed by the guy who types at Web of Evil (& Ennui).

Enjoy your wknds., or I'll know the reason why!


Comments

