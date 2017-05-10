Halfway there!

No there there: Neal Gabler on the substanceless of El Trumpo.

The more-than-liberal Chris Hedges: "I went to the 44th Daytime Emmy Awards. I was nominated for outstanding information talk show host. The other nominees were Steve Harvey and the hosts of 'The Chew,' 'The Dr. Oz Show,' 'Larry King Now' and 'The Kitchen.' Harvey won."

First Draft: Bomb The Suburbs.

And Katherine Miller at BuzzFeed: "Ivanka Trump’s new book, Women Who Work, reads like an alien who speaks only French wrote it with Google Translate."

From Web of Evil (& Ennui)'s M. Bouffant.