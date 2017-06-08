ImmigrationProfBlog: The Lone Star State’s anti-sanctuary law prompts the American Immigration Lawyers Association is moving its 2018 conference out of Texas.

The Root: A new study shows black servicemen and women in the U.S. military face punishment at up to twice the rate of their white comrades.

Boing Boing: Fake news on Fox News? From Russia with love.

No More Mister Nice Blog: No one circles the wagons like the GOP. The attempted impeachment of Donald Trump would provide no exception to the rule.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"I am troubled about the fact that we seem to be moving ever further down the road of the criminalization of politics." (Rep. Mike Pence, defending Hatch Act violations by Monica Goodling, May 24, 2007.)

