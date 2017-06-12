Mike's Blog Round Up

By patrickB
Thanks to Jon Perr for his Round-Up contributions last week... I'm PatrickB and will be on the job all this week.

DownWithTyranny tells Democrats what they could learn from the UK election.

BooMan presents a darkly funny analogy to explain Trump's "strange behavior."

Digby examines Trump's version of "lawyering-up."

And Vixen Strangely explains the value of justice--Wonder-Women style.

Round-Up by PatrickB who blogs at Bjork Report. You can follow PatrickB on Twitter. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


Comments

