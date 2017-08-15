Donald Trump Is Having A Bad Twitter Day

You know how sometimes after being away for a long vacation you need a day or two to get back in the right mindset at work? Donald Trump seems to be having that same difficulty at his job - Tweeter in Chief.

Take, for example, his insane tweets yesterday, attacking the CEO of Merck who left his advisory board after he gave the *wink wink, nod nod* to White Supremacists:

Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

FYI, later in the day both Under Armour and Intel pulled out as well. Not a peep. Guess the difference? CEO of Merck is black, CEO's of Under Armour and Intel are white.

Moving on...

Early this morning, Trump retweeted whackadoodle conspiracy theorist who pushed Pizzagate, Jack Posobiec

Trump just retweeted a story from Jack Posobiec, an alt-right hero who tweets things like this: pic.twitter.com/68Gr5u2tb9 — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) August 15, 2017

It's down now.

Next...

Trump retweeted an image of CNN being hit (and probably killed) by a train bearing the colors of the Russian flag. I am not joking. The tweet says: "Nothing can stop the #TrumpTrain!!"

Trump just re-tweeted this image, of a CNN journalist being killed, run over by a train 3 days after a woman was killed, run over by a car. pic.twitter.com/TZ09OafrXF — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) August 15, 2017

The White House put out a statement saying that the tweet was "inadvertently posted and as soon it was noticed it was immediately deleted." In other words, John Kelly saw it, called Trump and said "Delete this right now or you don't get 2 scoops of ice cream tonight, Donnie."

And finally....

Trump retweeted Mike Holden who called the president a "fascist" in response to news that Trump may pardon Joe Arpaio for his violation of Federal laws regarding racial profiling.

I'm announcing my retirement from Twitter. I'll never top this RT. pic.twitter.com/HuGHkiPoyR

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) August 15, 2017

Talk about odd. I guess some could say this was the twitter equivalent of a Freudian slip, eh?

Holden was probably shocked by the retweet and has changed his bio to read: "Officially Endorsed by the President of the United States. I wish that were a good thing."

Reminder, this post is being written at 10:30 am on Tuesday.