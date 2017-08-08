Gorka: All Initial Reports Of Hate Crimes 'Are False' Until Verified

Trump's Arnold Schwarzenegger wannabe, Sebastian Gorka told MSNBC that Donald Trump hasn't commented on the recent Bloomington Mosque bombing because there are so many phony hate crimes against right wingers, the WH considers "all initial reports are false" until verified.

That's real interesting, Sebastian, given that your boss never waits for any kind of verification before he takes to Twitter on almost every subject, including terror attacks.

Gorka is using articles on right wing websites that claim there are hundreds of fake hate crimes blamed on the right to justify Trump's absence of comment, but that's a strawman argument.

Apparently Gov. Mark Dayton of Minnesota, who called the attack in Minneapolis "a terror attack" is the victim of a prank against right wingers?

Co-host Stephanie Ruhle then replied, "But sir, the president commented on an attack that took place in London just a couple of months ago before we had additional information confirming exactly what happened."

Gorka, the Terminator of answer grapes replied, "Well, sometimes an attack is unequivocally clear for what it is, when someone shouts Allah Akbar, as they are stabbing a police officer, it's pretty clear it's not a case of the mafia robbing the bank."

Mafia, huh?

Velshi said, "You think throwing a bomb into the window of a mosque could be something else The question is fuzzy ground..."

Gorka replied, "The question of who does it, when you've had people fake hate crimes in the last six months with some regularity, I think it's wise to find out what's going on before you make statements when they could turn out to be not who you are expecting."

Ruhle replied, "Sir, you don't have to make a statement about who did it, but you can make a public statement denouncing how terrible it would be to attack a building of worship."

Gorka replied, "That's fine, I'm sure the president will do that."

After Ruhle explained that the president has been non-stop tweeting for the last 48 hours, with no mention of the mosque attack or three marines that died in Australia, Gorka said he's not going to give Trump social media advice since he won the election.

He told her to "hold your horses, count to ten, and the president will do what he deems fit."

Awww, what a good little authoritarian thug Gorka is.

Couldn't the Trump administration spokespeople simply release a statement to the press?

The entire interview was contentious from the beginning to the end, with Gorka making idiotic comparisons to justify defeating ISIS by calling it radical Islam to claiming President Obama created the term "lone wolf" attacks.

Make no mistake, with his Muslim ban and accompanying hateful rhetoric, anti-Islam hate is built into the Trump movement.