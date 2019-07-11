Seb Gorka Punked By Caller Claiming To Be Publisher Of 'Dipsh*t Magazine'

Nothing has changed since Sebastian Gorka left the White House to collect his wingnut welfare and spread right-wing propaganda in a pompous British accent. But it's always fun to see someone point out what an insufferable prig he is.

During Gorka's radio show Wednesday he took a call from true fan, Jason who led off by telling Gorka how wonderful he sounded on the radio. "Radio was meant for you, sir," Jason enthused, sparking a smug and completely insincere response from Gorka.

Gorka invited Jason to share his wisdom in 60 seconds. So he did.

“Well, my favorite magazine just did a feature on you saying you were the top journalist of this year, I wasn’t sure if you were aware of that yet,” Jason replied.

“What is this you are talking about?” Gorka asked, flattered.

“It’s called Dipshit Magazine,” the caller responded.

Gorka tried a snappy comeback, but Jason had already disconnected, prompting Gorka to call him a "little girl".

It's just too easy with these guys. A little flattery and then the gut punch. All in living color.

Watch the video below: