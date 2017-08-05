Mark Steyn: An Immigrant Should ‘Drag Jim Acosta’ And ‘Kick Him To The Sidewalk’

It was hard to know which Tucker Carlson loved more this week: Donald Trump’s proposal to slash immigration or guest Mark Steyn’s vicious smear of CNN reporter Jim Acosta who got into a viral confrontation with Trump adviser Stephen Miller over it.

There was no doubt white-supremacist-hero Carlson would love Trump’s probably fruitless proposal given that it will likely disproportionately curtail immigration from Asia, the Middle East, and African and Caribbean countries.

Carlson savored the moment the Fox News way: by teaming up with a like-minded hate monger and celebrating American exceptionalism by attacking a respected journalist.

In this case, the journalist was CNN Senior White House correspondent Acosta. He had the nerve to exercise his American freedom of questioning Dear Leader Trump in a heated exchange with Miller (video below). As Think Progress noted, Miller’s contention, that the famous Statue of Liberty poem, “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free…” does not really reflect American values because it was “added later” is “a popular refrain among white nationalists” and was “greeted enthusiastically by white nationalists on Twitter.”

So the mood was set for Carlson to joyously sink his teeth into a smearfest with Steyn.

Steyn surely did not disappoint.

STEYN: One of the jobs that Americans won’t do is drag Jim Acosta out of there [the briefing room] and kick him to the sidewalk and say, "If you want to do the Jim Acosta show, there’s a rusting box car around the back of the freight yards with three semi-comatose hobos who are interested in it but nobody else here is." That would have been the healthy reaction to that.

That earned a hearty laugh from Carlson.

Watch the Fox News brand of humor (and patriotism) below, from the August 2, 2017 Tucker Carlson Tonight.

(NewsHound Richard assisted with this post.)

Originally published at Newshounds.us