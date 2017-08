You Might Notice a Trend: Just a few words on the impending nuclear war with North Korea.

Bark Bark Woof Woof: The obstacles to political "outsiders."

Pharyngula: What differentiates a good engineer from a clueless ignoramus? (Plus a follow-up.)

Angry Bear: The Democrats' "better deal."

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.