Shep Smith: Trump Didn't Modernize Nuclear Program, Obama Did

After Trump boasted that he modernized and improved our nuclear program, Shep Smith corrected Trump's braggadocio by reporting, "it was President Obama that took steps to modernize the U.S. nuclear arsenal" before Trump took office.

Smith opened up his broadcast discussing the Washington Post's report that North Korea may be able to make "missile ready nuclear weapons."

Gee, I wonder who leaked this story to the Post? I'm not hearing conservatives whine this time, have you?

Anyway, Smith then recounted Trump's morning tweets.

Smith said, "My first order as President was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal. It is now far more stronger and more powerful. Hopefully we never have to use the power but there will never be a time when we're not the most powerful nation in the world."

Then he delivered a truth bomb.

Smith continued, "It was actually former President Obama who took steps to modernize the U.S. nuclear arsenal before President Trump took office."

"It was a $1 trillion project over 30 years, but President Trump's first defense budget actually made cuts to missile defense, despite protests from Republican lawmakers," he said.

Here we go again. Trump's glomming on to something President Obama did and then trying to take credit for it.

Trump has taken credit for the stock market gains when he attacked the rise and called it a bubble and is wallowing in the triumphantly low unemployment rates now, but bashed the figures as being phony when he campaigned for office.

Honesty is not his best policy.