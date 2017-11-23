Activism: Saving The ACA: People We Like

The video above shows a constituent losing his temper with Rep. Tom MacArthur over health care, during a town hall meeting in May of 2017.

Please note the following bad news:

I hate to report Murkowski has flip flopped and now unconditionally supports repeal of the individual mandate. I guess she, and all Republicans, want to own all future damage to the health care system.https://t.co/OpWmo53so7 — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) November 22, 2017

And Alaskans, activate!

A call to action:

Hammer your R’s Senators and Representatives with phone calls.

We need to keep the pressure on, keep pushing, and never let up because they’re not going to stop trying – by hook, or by crook.

Keyword: Protect my Obamacare

Keyword: Oppose the R Tax Plan

Keyword: Denounce and Oppose sexual harassers, abusers, child molesters and rapists.

Keyword: See you at the ballot box.

Please, make as many calls to each of your D and R senators and one to your D or R representative as you can every day.

Fight back.

