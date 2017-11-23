Activism: Saving The ACA: People We Like
The video above shows a constituent losing his temper with Rep. Tom MacArthur over health care, during a town hall meeting in May of 2017.
Please note the following bad news:
And Alaskans, activate!
A call to action:
Hammer your R’s Senators and Representatives with phone calls.
We need to keep the pressure on, keep pushing, and never let up because they’re not going to stop trying – by hook, or by crook.
Phone Calls Work!
- Keyword: Protect my Obamacare
- Keyword: Oppose the R Tax Plan
- Keyword: Denounce and Oppose sexual harassers, abusers, child molesters and rapists.
- Keyword: See you at the ballot box.
Please, make as many calls to each of your D and R senators and one to your D or R representative as you can every day.
Fight back.

“Leave safety behind. Put your body on the line. Stand before the people you fear and speak your mind – even if your voice shakes. When you least expect it, someone may actually listen to what you have to say. Well-aimed slingshots can topple giants. And do your homework.”
Maggie Kuhn
