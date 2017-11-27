Reliable Sources Exposes Trump: He'll Only Be Interviewed By Fox News Sycophants

CNN's Brian Stelter and his panel discussed Trump's repeated attacks on CNN and CNNI, as well as his refusal to give credible interviews to credible news organizations outside of his Fox News supporters.

Is it a surprise to anyone that "Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law on Saturday new measures allowing authorities to list foreign media outlets as “foreign agents” in response to what Moscow says is unacceptable U.S. pressure on Russian media."

At the same time, Trump was attacking CNN International.

Stelter showed a chart of all of Trump's interviews since the Mueller special counsel was impaneled and said, "For more than six months now, President Trump's been avoiding major television networks like CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, and only speaking to his friends, really the pro-Trump hosts on Fox News."

He continued, "You'll see his interviews since Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel, nine with Fox News, one with CBN, which is a Christian Broadcasting Network, one with another Christian broadcasting network and one with Sinclair and then none for any of the major U.S. television networks."

Trump is hiding away from real news and developing Trump State Sponsored Propaganda.

Olivia Nuzzi said the president has reverted back to his 2013 tone and "he seems to be tweeting what he thinks and feels in the moment and not thinking too hard about what the effects might be in a way that we saw."

Olivia then correctly stated that Trump's tweets "have always been pretty insane."

John Ziegler said "Twitter Trump is the real Trump." The Daily Beast editor is loath to normalize his behavior since it trivializes journalistic norms and he's even rejected "growing into the job."

David Zurawik bashed Trump's attacks on the media, especially CNNI.

He said, "When there are massive human rights violations or disaster, CNN international is the one source of information we can rely on to connect with that and this is another way that Trump recklessly hurts us in the world."

David congratulated CNN for keeping their foreign news bureaus open.

He continued, "This guy wants to mock them, this guy who never served in the military, never got to the battlefield, wants to mock CNN."

Zurawik did make a mistake when he said Trump didn't understand what he was doing because he does.

Trump only cherishes the news when it glorifies him so any real reporting about his administration or his behavior makes him weep and scream like a ten year old baby who isn't allowed to have a piece of candy before bedtime.

And it's no coincidence that he waited for Putin to disavow foreign news organizations to attack CNNI.

I've stated this throughout the many years I've been writing, conservatives want to turn real news into opinion so they can debate the true facts out of existence and control the narrative.