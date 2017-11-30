Open Thread - Doris Day At Matt Lauer's Office

By Frances Langum

You might recall that Matt Lauer's office featured, as a security measure for times when some angry armed viewer might invade the workplace, a desk button that locks the office door remotely.

Allegedly Matt Lauer used the remote lock to keep women in his office so he could assault them sexually, at least twice.

It reminded me of this ancient (1959) movie "Pillow Talk," where remote locks and sofa beds were just part of big-city bachelor life. No, really.

Times. Changing. Finally.

Open thread below....


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV