Open Thread - Doris Day At Matt Lauer's Office

You might recall that Matt Lauer's office featured, as a security measure for times when some angry armed viewer might invade the workplace, a desk button that locks the office door remotely.

When you're a star, they let you do it https://t.co/tPj9uEYl7E — Donald J. Drumpf (@RealDonalDrumpf) November 30, 2017

Allegedly Matt Lauer used the remote lock to keep women in his office so he could assault them sexually, at least twice.

It reminded me of this ancient (1959) movie "Pillow Talk," where remote locks and sofa beds were just part of big-city bachelor life. No, really.

Times. Changing. Finally.

Open thread below....