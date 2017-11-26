Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

I hope that your Thanksgiving holiday was not too stressful and full of good food.

For a variety of reasons, we opted not to go to my family's as usual this year, but stay home and open our house to some single friends for a "Friendsgiving." Politics didn't really enter the conversation--mostly because there wasn't a lot of disagreement among us--but we did speak of traveling and how differently we are perceived now around the world, as we all have traveled abroad in the last year.

It's a sad statement how poor we collectively look to the rest of the world--full of ignorance and bigotries and nonsensical ideas that have been long settled elsewhere (healthcare as a right, women's rights, paying taxes, etc.). But nothing--and I do mean NOTHING--reflects more poorly of who we are as a nation than the tweeting fool in the White House.

.@FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2017

Hate to break to the Cheeto Mussolini, but CNN International is something to be comfortable representing us by leaps and bounds over him or Fox News (which isn't even in some countries for being fake news). And yet it's tweets like this that have all of the news shows scrambling to prove that they're not "liberal media". And all they end up doing is normalizing a dementia-ridden narcissist who cannot go a day without violating a law designed to keep the executive branch honest.

ABC's "This Week" - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; retired Adm. Mike Mullen, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Reps. Barbara Comstock, R-Va., former Rep. Donna Edwards, D-Md.; Zainab Salbi, founder of Women for Women International; Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif. Panel: Rick Klein, Cokie Roberts, FiveThirtyEight senior political writer Perry Bacon Jr., and Anna Palmer, Politico Playbook correspondent.

↓ Story continues below ↓ NBC's "Meet the Press" - Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Anita Hill. Panel: Michael Gerson of The Washington Post; MSNBC host Hugh Hewitt; Democratic strategist Heather McGhee, president of Demos; and Katy Tur, NBC News correspondent. CBS' "Face the Nation" - Panel of authors: Ron Chernow (“Grant”), Robert Dallek, (“Franklin D. Roosevelt: A Political Life”), Nancy Koehn (“Forged In Crisis”) and Mark Updegrove (“The Last Republicans”). Political panel: Jamelle Bouie of Slate, Susan Page of USA Today and Reihan Salam of National Review Institute. CNN's "State of the Union" - Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Tom Steyer, a California billionaire who's paying for ads calling for President Donald Trump's impeachment. Panel: Nina Turner, president of Our Revolution; David Urban, former Trump campaign strategist; Bakari Sellers; and Bill Kristol, editor of The Weekly Standard CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" - repeat of “Why Trump Won”. CNN's "Reliable Sources" - Joanne Lipman, chief content officer at Gannett and editor in chief at USA Today; John Avlon, editor in chief at The Daily Beast; Olivia Nuzzi, Washington correspondent for New York Magazine; David Zurawik of The Baltimore Sun; David Gelles of The New York Times; Claire Wardle of the Shorenstein Center. "Fox News Sunday" - Carly Fiorina, former Hewlett Packard CEO; Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. Panel: Marc Lotter, former press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence; Catherine Lucey of The Associated Press; Guy Benson of Townhall.com; and Marie Harf, former State Department spokesperson.

So what's catching your eye this morning?