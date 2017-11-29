Trump Lies, Claims There Have Been No Tax Cuts Since Reagan

Donald Trump gave a speech today in St. Charles, Missouri to promote his effort to help Republicans pass tax cuts.

It was a highly partisan, almost entirely white crowd that cheered on his every move including whooping it up after Trump announced he may attack "welfare reform."

"Does anybody want welfare reform?" President Trump says. Major dog whistle: says people not working making more than someone "working his or her ass off" at two or three jobs. — Phil Elliott (@Philip_Elliott) November 29, 2017

There's nothing like shaming and hurting the poorest in this country.

His speech was filled with lies, half truths and exaggerated boasts. In other words, it was a typical Trump speech.

As he was discussing the "historic" Senate's role at this time in trying to pass tax cuts for the wealthy, one particular lie stood out to me.

Trump said, "I don't mention the word reform because people don't know exactly what we are talking about. You know for years, they have not been able to get tax cuts. Many, many years, since Reagan and the problem was they talked about tax reform, not tax cuts."

This is a lie. A baldfaced lie. A lying liars lie. A lie that defines all liars.

In 2001 and 2003, George Bush passed his very own tax cuts that expired in 2010 or they would have faced the Byrd rule.

The pro-growth Bush Tax Cuts did not stimulate the economy as his administration and all conservative stock market pundits predicted and actually increased the federal deficit by 1.5 trillion dollars.

I hate the term "pro-growth" because it's a wingnut construct of a false phrase to lie to the American people, just like the idea that "dynamic scoring" is used to pretend corporate tax cuts will produce incredible jobs growth and higher wages when that is not and never has been the case.

Since Trump and the GOP have been flogging for tax cuts, when have you heard any of them mention the Bush Tax Cuts, ever?

They conveniently cover up that disaster and only discuss Reagan. Trump did it several times in this speech, not just once.

The only thing this tax cut farce has in common with Ronald Reagan is as fivethirtyeight says, "In fact, the GOP bill is one of the least popular tax plans since Ronald Reagan’s day.

All political talk show hosts and pundits should make sure to address this massive hole in their arguments in support of these horrific and widely unpopular plans for tax cuts.