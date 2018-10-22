Prznint Grifter Accidentally Admits Tax Cut Bill Was BS

Axios morning email thingie alerts us (emphasis mine)…

“Trump told reporters in Nevada yesterday that he and House Republican leaders are working “around the clock” on “a very major tax cut for middle-income people. And if we do that, it’ll be sometime just prior, I would say, to November.” But Republicans on the Hill seemed to know nothing about it, and both chambers are out until after midterms.“

Prznint Stupid just effectively told us that the original tax cut—the Billions for Billionaires Bill—which was alleged to be for the middle class was BS.

And because Stupid is the head of the Greedy Old Party, it means that the GOP has officially realized that Possum Hollar didn’t believe the BBB BS.

Which brings us to Jenghazi Rubin (and yes, Hell did just froze over): Rubin says that the story is what the GOP is not running on right now. Three of the GOP’s biggest “planks” have gone missing:

The BBB BS is, well, BS and so is not mentioned by Republicans.

Repeal Obamacare was a Republican mantra for years, and now Wingnuttia office-seekers are trying to convince us that they were for it all along. The 73 votes to repeal? We were kidding! You have no sense of humor!

The Virgin Mayor of Keg City and noted sex fiend (ALLEGED) Brett Kavanaugh is rarely mentioned, despite that recent victory being allegedly the most important thing the Fourth Reich has accomplished. Seems that reminding The Skirts about #JusticeGangBang is not part of the Path to Victory!

She’s right. Not a peep about these things. They got nothing to run on, except racism, so they are going with that.

Anyway, back to the new, mysterious Middle Class Tax Cuts that Republicans don’t know that they are working on around the clock, given this week’s news about the exploding deficit it is impossible to believe that they will support another tax cut, especially to We the People, and not to Them the Donors. That said, look to them to make one more attempt to gut the social safety net or add MORE onerous work requirements to get any assistance.

PS – Tiger Beat on the Potomac morning email thingie: “THE PRESIDENT said yesterday that he was looking to enact a “major tax cut for middle-income people” shortly before November. Congress is not in session until mid November and they will not come back into session.”

So even they think this is BS.

crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors