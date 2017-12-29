This Al Franken Video Will Make You Smile

By Frances Langum

This is just great.

Al Franken spoke to supporters last night in Minnesota, and it was such an Al Franken moment.

He stressed that while he will no longer be in the US Senate, he will not stop speaking out.

Highlighting the issues of climate change and net neutrality, a friendly heckler yelled out something about rural broadband.

That led Al into a short but hilarious riff on, you know, rural broadband. Because who can forget...rural broadband? Al is sorry he forgot to list it.

Seriously, though, everyone should have access to the internet no matter where they live.

Rural. Broadband.

See you soon, and can't wait to see what your plans are as a private citizen, Al.


