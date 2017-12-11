Alabama Farmer Who Lost Gay Daughter To Suicide Protests Roy Moore’s Homophobia

Sometimes it takes a devastating loss for someone to see the impact of their hateful, homophobic and bigoted views. In this video, a heartbroken dad named Nathan Mathis is seen outside a Roy Moore rally in Wicksburg, Alabama. Mathis is seen holding a photo of his daughter, now deceased. He explains that his daughter came out as gay and committed suicide at age 23.

Mathis is clearly overwhelmed with sadness and grief and alludes to him having said things he regrets. He doesn't say if those comments were towards his daughter specifically or just in the presence of his daughter, but regardless, you can see the pain and sorrow weighs heavy on his heard.

He repeatedly says that gay people are not "preverts" (perverts is what he meant) and that he is speaking out against Moore because that is how he describes them. He said that he wasn't sure what his protest would do, but said he had "mixed emotions" - he is a religious man. But he said he felt like he had to do and say something.

The message he wanted to share with his fellow Alabama neighbors is:

“I was anti-gay myself. I said bad things to my daughter myself, which I regret. But I can’t take back what happened to my daughter. But stuff like saying my daughter’s a pervert — sure, I’m sure that bothered her. Judge Moore didn’t just say my daughter — he didn’t call my daughter by name — he called all gay people are perverts. Abominations. That’s not true! We don’t need a person like that representing us in Washington.”

Mathis is clearly heartbroken about his daughters death, as any father would be. No parent should bury a child. And he seems to be carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders, knowing that his views hurt his child. Hopefully Alabama voters will see his face and recognize his pain and vote for the only candidate that deserves to walk into Congress - Doug Jones.