C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater: Compulsion (1959)

Richard Fleischer directed Orson Welles in this classic thriller based loosely on the 1924 Leopold and Loeb murder case.

At the time, Welles's own thriller -- "Touch of Evil" -- was being praised in Europe but largely ignored in his own country, and he was more than a little pissed that he was not tapped to direct Compulsion himself. This made the set of Compulsion a rather volatile place to work, but in front of the camera Welles was a pro, turning in a standout performance as the defense attorney, Jonathan Wilk.

