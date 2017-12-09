C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater: The World, The Flesh And The Devil (1959)

By driftglass

Do you remember a post-apocalypse movie from 1959 starring Harry Belafonte and Inge Stevens that explicitly took on the subject of racism?

Of course not. Because how could there be such a thing?

Hehehe.

Geek Tyrant puts this in the top ten of "1950's Sci Fi Movies You've Never Heard Of."

It's also a post-apocalyptic horror film.

This post-apocalyptic doomsday movie centered on a miner named Ralph Burton who is trapped in a mine for several days. After he manages to dig his way out he realizes that almost everyone in the world was destroyed by a nuclear holocaust. He goes to New York to start over, and while there he meets two people. As they try to live in this empty world, tensions rise.

Enjoy!


