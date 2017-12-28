Distracting From Russia Investigation, Trump B*tch Tweets Anna Wintour
First of all, don't get me started about Vanity Fair's stupid attempt to insult both Hillary Clinton AND knitting.
And so instead of coming to terms with how children are going to have adequate health insurance next year, or figuring out some campaign tactics for the 2018 midterms, or even setting up a schedule of meetings with Republican leaders on what can I destroy next (at least it would be a thing) Donald Trump decided this would be a great time to diss Anna Wintour.
Except Anna Wintour is editor of Vogue, not Vanity Fair. And Twitter noticed.
Kudos to this psychic tweet from last January:
