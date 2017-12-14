Donald Trump Thinks He's 'Immune From Consequences' Of His Sexual Assaults

The Resistance is in part about Donald Trump's sexual harassment of women.

Michelle Goldberg was on Hardball last night, and her closing statement about Donald Trump and sexual harassment is worth repeating.

The segment was on this tweet directed at US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a long time champion against sexual assault in the military.

PS. Observe how Chris Matthews gives Michelle Goldberg, who MSNBC is paying to be on his show, permission to speak (he just can't help himself, can he?).

CHRIS MATTHEWS: Michelle, you're the woman on the panel, and I want you to speak loud on this [Oh, thank you, Chris! What validation!] because I don't think there was any ambiguity. Sometimes there is ambiguity in every line, sometimes we speak in metaphor, and people take it literally. It wasn't speaking in a complicated way. He was accusing her of coming to offer herself to him for money; it was pretty clear. MICHELLE GOLDBERG: Right. I mean what was so fascinating was that his response to being accused of sexual harassment was to sexually harass a female senator in front of the world. I think part of what he gets off on is the impunity, is the fact all of these other men are being punished, are being held to account, in a lot of ways due to a kind of sublimated rage about his own election redirected towards these other figures because he is untouchable. So the question now is how untouchable really is he, right? If we're going to have a new -- if we're going to finally say that people who sexually harass women do not belong in public life, how can we say that, when the President of the United States by his own account sexually assaults women?

The #MeToo movement is more than a proxy war against Trump. But it is that, too. If Hillary had been elected president, I still think Harvey Weinstein's crimes would have come to light. The fact that the Weinstein-victim-inspired explosion of charges came so quickly is in part because of the misogyny that elected Trump.

We were supposed to have a woman president and work toward more gender equality from there.

Instead, we landed in killing fields full of mines and bombs against our womanhood. The war on women, our enemies suggested, was one-sided and we would not be able to fight back.

Now that we're here, we are fighting back and winning elections, taking the fight to their strongholds of Alabama and Texas. For the first time in decades, every House seat in Texas is being challenged by a Democrat.

If this is a war on women, so be it. We are fighting back and winning, and their power must never, ever return.