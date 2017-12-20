Paul Ryan Wants To 'Keep Daughter Safe,' But 'Isn't Focused' On Trump's Sex Assaults

Are we paraphrasing Willie Nelson here? "House speakers, don't let your daughters grow up to be sexual assault victims?" Because really, this is a stupid answer.

Paul Ryan on the Today Show is asked whether he thinks the sixteen women accusing Trump of sexual misconduct including groping and walking in on a dressing room of Miss Teen USA contestants unannounced...are the women in those cases lying?

Paul Ryan isn't focused on that!

He wants his daughter's career to be free of sexual harassment.

Well isn't that special. Don't let your daughter work for Trump, then, Paul, or anyone like him.

And if, God forbid, Miss Ryan should be sexually harassed in the workplace, I sure hope the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States of America doesn't dodge the question of whether her testimony is worth considering.

.

Now, resign.