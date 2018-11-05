SHOCKING For Trump To Make Election 2018 About Him, Isn't It?

Politico says House Republicans are shocked, shocked I tell you, that Donald Trump “hijacked” this election.

Oh, they loved it when he introduced the whole scary people caravan thing coming to slice your throat. Oh, that was just great. But now they fear, oh dear Lord, that Trump “has gone overboard” on it.

Really now? Trump going overboard? Goodness gracious, who ever could have predicted that happening? Usually Trump is so judicious and inclined to know when to stop. He’s just a calm, reasonable man who puts party above self. I imagine House Republicans are stunned at this recent behavior aberration of going the hell overboard.

So they had Paul Ryan call him and ask him to stress something else.

House Speaker Paul Ryan got President Donald Trump on the phone Sunday for one final plea on behalf of anxious Republicans: Please, please talk up the booming economy in the final hours before Election Day. But Trump, unsurprisingly, had another issue on his mind. He boasted to Ryan that his focus on immigration has fired up the base, according to a source familiar with the call.

The idea that they expected Trump to change his very nature to benefit them is about $14.98 on the Ten Bucks Worth of Crazy scale.

But there may be some value in all this. After this election they’ll start attacking each other instead of us.

The laying of blame will be a sight to behold.

