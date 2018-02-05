High School Secretary Paul Ryan Quoted Isn't Very Happy With Him

When Paul Ryan tweeted about the "high school secretary" who saw an extra buck-fifty in her paycheck after the GOP tax scam, he got such backlash he deleted the tweet. But that did not stop Julia Ketcham from telling CBS News she thinks Ryan ought to work on his reading.

Ketcham was quoted by the AP as saying she was surprised she saw any increase, but the $1.50 per week would pay for her Costco membership.

After Ryan was dragged for applauding her, she responded to CBS News.

"I was really surprised, actually, because the quote above me and the paragraph below my quote? Those folks got HUNDREDS more!" she told a reporter. "Hundreds. And I get $1.50 per paycheck more, so it shows me that he might not have read the whole article."

You think? Here's the article, with the specific quotes she mentions:

Wayne Love, who works in managed care in Spring Hill, Florida, got an extra $200 in his paycheck last week, which he said will help offset a $300 increase in the cost of his health insurance. “I have heard time and again that the middle class is getting crumbs, but I’ll take it!” Love said by email. Julia Ketchum, a secretary at a public high school in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, said she was pleasantly surprised her pay went up $1.50 a week. She didn’t think her pay would go up at all, let alone this soon. That adds up to $78 a year, which she said will more than cover her Costco membership for the year. And Todd Anderson of Texas and his fiance, who are both educators, got an extra $200 in their paychecks combined that they plan to use to cover the costs of a second baby on its way.

Paul Ryan isn't the brightest bulb in the bunch. He should definitely retire, or be retired.