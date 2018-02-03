Lyin' Ryan Tweets Truth On Tax Plan, Deletes It In Shame

On Saturday, Lyin' Paul Ryan accidentally tweeted the truth about his tax scam:

Ooooh! A whole $1.50 per week! That's a whole $78.00 a year! Talk about your windfalls!

I'm sure that this secretary will be equally glad to know that while she's getting her $78.00, the Koch Brothers will get only $1.4 billion per year. That earned Ryan a good boy treat of $500,000 in his campaign coffers from Charles Koch and his wife.

The secretary will be smart to get that membership card at Costco, because she can spend the remaining $18 on the tissues she'll be needing next April when she finds out she actually owes money because she can't claim her property tax or rent, her student loan payments or any of the other deductions she used to claim.

Ryan deleted his tweet when Randy "Ironstache" Bryce busted him on it and turned it into a campaign talking point:

Moments ago, @PRyan deleted this tweet after we told him just how out of touch he was. Show Paul Ryan what you think of his tax bill. Chip in $1.50 now to help us repeal and replace Ryan permanently this November.https://t.co/c3Fii4Q0Jn — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) February 3, 2018

And even though Ryan deleted, the world still saw it and gave him hell for it:

Paul Ryan deleted his embarrassing tweet of a blatant admission because he and Republicans don’t want you to know the truth: the #GOPTaxScam is a gift to corporate America and the top 1% at your expense.



He also doesn’t want you to know he got $500.000.00 from the Koch family. pic.twitter.com/ENXxASfAMP — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) February 3, 2018

Charles, a Koch brother in Wichita, said he was pleasantly surprised that his pay went up $26,923,076 a week... he said [that] will more than cover the cost of buying several more Paul Ryans. pic.twitter.com/pyNYDtTUGw — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) February 3, 2018

Paul Ryan deleted the below tweet after we responded with: "It will only take four and a half years for her raise to cover a single one of @PRyan’s $350 bottles of wine.” So RT if you want. pic.twitter.com/Ty9geDV9FH

↓ Story continues below ↓ — One Wisconsin Now (@onewisconsinnow) February 3, 2018

Dude. We all saw you. We all saw your pathetic boast about a woman making an extra $1.50 a week. You think deleting it mean we’re going to stop shaming you? Coward. @PRyan — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) February 3, 2018

Hey @SpeakerRyan (aka @PRyan) guess what? $1.50 a week doesn't even cover the cost of a box of crumbs. pic.twitter.com/xgLb24LsmH — tracy fiore (@tracefiore) February 3, 2018

I bet about now that Lyin' Ryan is thinking even harder about retiring, especially before he gets embarrassed again by Ironstache beating him in November.