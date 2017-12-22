Whoops! Paul Ryan Has 'No Idea' If GOP Tax Scam Will Bring Promised Growth

By driftglass
Whoops! Paul Ryan Has 'No Idea' If GOP Tax Scam Will Bring Promised Growth

Having expended every pfennig of political capital he had to strong-arm through his pet F*ck The Middle Class and Kill Obamacare Act, Wisconsin's own zombie-eyed granny starver (h/t Brother Charlie Pierce) shrugged and said he had no f*cking idea if this bill would actually do the one thing he swore on the lives of America's children it would do:

Of course it won't.  It will do nothing of the kind, because it never intended to do anything of the kind.

So what was it intended to do?

Everybody knows...


Everybody knows that the dice are loaded
Everybody rolls with their fingers crossed
Everybody knows the war is over
Everybody knows the good guys lost
Everybody knows the fight was fixed
The poor stay poor, the rich get rich
That's how it goes

Everybody knows

Everybody knows that the boat is leaking
Everybody knows that the captain lied
Everybody got this broken feeling
Like their father or their dog just died
Everybody talking to their pockets
Everybody wants a box of chocolates
And a long-stem rose

Everybody knows...


Winter Donation Drive
A latte a month. That's all we ask!
Via snail mail:
Crooksandliars.com
P.O. BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV