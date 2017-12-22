Whoops! Paul Ryan Has 'No Idea' If GOP Tax Scam Will Bring Promised Growth
Having expended every pfennig of political capital he had to strong-arm through his pet F*ck The Middle Class and Kill Obamacare Act, Wisconsin's own zombie-eyed granny starver (h/t Brother Charlie Pierce) shrugged and said he had no f*cking idea if this bill would actually do the one thing he swore on the lives of America's children it would do:
Of course it won't. It will do nothing of the kind, because it never intended to do anything of the kind.
So what was it intended to do?
Everybody knows...
Everybody knows that the dice are loaded
Everybody rolls with their fingers crossed
Everybody knows the war is over
Everybody knows the good guys lost
Everybody knows the fight was fixed
The poor stay poor, the rich get rich
That's how it goes
Everybody knows
Everybody knows that the boat is leaking
Everybody knows that the captain lied
Everybody got this broken feeling
Like their father or their dog just died
Everybody talking to their pockets
Everybody wants a box of chocolates
And a long-stem rose
Everybody knows...
Comments