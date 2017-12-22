Whoops! Paul Ryan Has 'No Idea' If GOP Tax Scam Will Bring Promised Growth

Having expended every pfennig of political capital he had to strong-arm through his pet F*ck The Middle Class and Kill Obamacare Act, Wisconsin's own zombie-eyed granny starver (h/t Brother Charlie Pierce) shrugged and said he had no f*cking idea if this bill would actually do the one thing he swore on the lives of America's children it would do:

House Speaker Paul Ryan is acknowledging "nobody knows" if the sweeping tax cuts Congress is enacting will produce enough economic growth to fend off soaring federal deficits — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) December 20, 2017

Of course it won't. It will do nothing of the kind, because it never intended to do anything of the kind.

So what was it intended to do?

Everybody knows...