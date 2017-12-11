Evangelical Women’s Group: Being Pro-Choice Is Worse Than Being A Pedophile

On Tuesday Alabama voters will face a tough decision - elect a twice removed Judge who has been accused of child molestation of children as young as 14 or elect a pro-choice, gun owning Democrat who successfully convicted KKK members who murdered children at a church.

Frank Luntz did a focus group last week where he met with a group of 9 Alabama voters and their verbal and intellectual gymnastics used to justify voting for Moore is truly disappointing:

This group of conservative Alabama voters say all 9 of Roy Moore's accusers have been paid to lie against him. #ALSen https://t.co/OT1vV33KRT — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 9, 2017

Today, NPR interviewed Penny Young Nance, the head of the evangelical group "Concerned Women for America" to discuss her organization's views on the Alabama election and what she said was pretty much what was expected: a pedophile is better than a democrat.

She made it clear that the only issue she cared about was abortion. Period.

When asked by NPR’s Steve Inskeep if Moore is “worthy of being in the Senate” after the avalanche of child molestation charges her response was to repeat the Republican line:

“That’s a question for the people of Alabama. Unfortunately, the Democrats could have won this handily if they had been willing to put forward a pro-life Democrat.”

Oh, and about the timing of the allegations? The poor victim. Oh, who is she talking about? Moore, of course. He is the real victim because of the timing of the allegations. Who cares about the fact that numerous children were molested by a grown man in his 30's. No, Moore is the victim.

She said: “This was a terrible accusation that was held until a month before the election. I think there still needs to be due process. I think people in Alabama need to go forward looking at the allegations. But what the people of Alabama are troubled by is the fact that Doug Jones supports abortion, even late-term abortion that requires dismemberment of a baby!”

Here is the interview from this morning with NPR:

The Moore supporters keep demanding that we "investigate" the allegations or let them play out in a court of law knowing full well that the statute of limitations has expired. That is their only hand to play.

Let's see if Alabama does the right thing tomorrow.

