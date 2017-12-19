Fox 'News' Contributor Echoes Alex Jones Claim Of FBI Wanting To Assassinate Trump

After reading a Peter Strzok text message on Fox News' 'Outnumbered' earlier today, Fox "News" contributor Kevin Jackson hyped a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have wanted to murder Trump.

I kid you not.

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is being grilled behind closed doors by the Devin Nunes' disgraced House Intelligence Committee today over Strzok with the intent to defend Trump at all costs over Robert Mueller's special counsel investigations into Russia.

Co-host Harris Faulkner discussed this as well covertly inserting their over-hyped story that since a couple of FBI agents did not like Trump, the entire investigations into Hillary and Russia are tainted.

Faulkner passed it on to their repeat #OneLuckyGuy, Kevin Jackson, Trump fanboi.

It's almost two weeks ago that Jackson, on the Fox and Friends couch claimed Trump had already released his tax returns, which is a lie, but I guess that bought him good will from upper management.

There's pressure coming from everywhere for Andrew McCabe to be made a sacrificial lamb at this point, especially since his possible first name was used in one of the texts.

Faulkner asked, "What else do you want to know?

Jackson replied, "Well, I think they're going to say, is it, what was his intent, right? Because that's exactly what FBI Director, former FBI Director Comey said when he was letting Hillary Clinton off the hook."

He continued, "And his intent, regardless of whether it was an assassination attempt or whatever, it was definitely something -- "

Faulkner interrupted, "Whoa, whoa." She knew that was a nutty remark to make on-air.

Jackson caught off guard said, "Well, I'm just saying, we don't know what it was. When you say, "we've got to make sure that this guy doesn't get in at all cost," what does that mean? So I'm saying there's a spectrum of what does it mean, but one thing that we know for sure, is that he was plotting in an election against a candidate, and there's FBI fingerprints all over this."

See, he's just saying, it could be murder.

Harris tried to clean it up, "All right, because I know how things get clipped on social media, I just want to make sure that we press in on the fact that no one has floated any sort of an idea that it was ..."

Jackson disagreed, "Oh, it's been floated. When I talk about this, I'm talking about social media stuff and, you know, that's out there, I'm not talking about media sources."

Off-camera, Marie Harf tossed off, "Nothing credible."

Jackson replied, "Well, I mean yeah."

If it's not credible, why say it, Kevin? And why does Fox News allow it's paid contributors to lie or pass on real fake news to their viewers?

Well Alex Jones just proclaimed that he has a gut feeling the FBI will make an assassination attempt on Trump within thirty days, so -- that verifies Jackson's claims.

Trump zealots like Jackson do more damage to the integrity of the news and the country than any poorly-reported story by Brian Ross.