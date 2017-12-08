Fox News Retracts 'Forgery' Headline But Keeps It In The Moore Yearbook Story URL

After Beverly Young Nelson told ABC News that she added some notes under Roy Moore's inscription in her yearbook, the right wing media jumped on it, claiming she forged the entire thing.

Fox News followed Breitbart and the usual propagandists, who said she "forged the yearbook," which is an outright lie.

"Forgery" means Beverly Young Nelson wrote his signature instead of Roy Moore.

This is not the case.

Attorney Gloria Allred held a press conference and rebutted the forgery allegations:

Allred says she sought the opinion of a forensic document expert, Arthur Anthony, to analyze the signature. Allred provided reporters with the report provided by Anthony, with his assessment that the signature in the yearbook is Moore's. Included in the sheaf of papers she presented were examples of Moore signature from when he was a deputy district attorney decades ago. Nelson said she stands by her accusation against Moore that he preyed on her as a teen.

She should have mentioned this at the outset because her admission does gives Moore supporter's talking points to deflect against Moore's accusers since they will always lie, but it doesn't change what happened to her.

After a few hours, Fox News tried to correct their obvious error, changing their headline to:



"Roy Moore accuser admits she wrote part of yearbook inscription attributed to Alabama Senate candidate"

However, Fox News did not change the URL to the article so that it still says "forged."

www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/08/roy-moore-accuser-admits-forged-part-yearbook-inscription-attributed-to-alabama-senate-candidate.html

If you search for the article on Google, it hasn't been changed there, either.

Fox News should have deleted the article or changed the URL, but it appears they still wanted the internet traffic that their false allegations produced.

This is another example of how in concert the alt-right and Trump media are with Fox News.