Handwriting Expert Confirms Moore Signed Yearbook And Graduation Card

Roy Moore's defense to allegations of child molestation generally include the claim that he know the women who are accusing him. When a yearbook belonging to Beverly Young Nelson was made public with a signature saying "To a sweeter more beautiful girl, I could not say, 'Merry Christmas.'" It was signed "Roy Moore, D.A." he still denied it, and as recently as yesterday, Fox News was shouting that it was a "forgery."

Moore's lawyer's argued that the signature was a fake and demanded that a handwriting expert evaluate it.

Guess what? One did. And what did he find? The signature is indeed Moore's.

Updating this with info from handwriting expert showing that the signature does belong to @MooreSenate pic.twitter.com/3aw3CucccD — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) December 8, 2017

The expert compared the yearbook to a graduation card from a different underage girl and also compared to two other documents filed by Moore in 1981 with the government while Moore served as a Deputy District Attorney.

The findings are clear - in terms of "slant, size, skill level, letter designs, beginning or initial strokes, ending or terminal strokes, pressure pattern, height relationships between letters and punctuation" all match.

What will the next denial be? The Kushner/Sessions/Trump Jr tagline of "I don't recall/remember"?