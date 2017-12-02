Gowdy Used Taxpayer Money To Pay Settlement To Aide Who Was Wrongfully Terminated

Another day, another secret settlement by Congress. This time it involves Trey Gowdy and a settlement paid to a former aide, Bradley Podliska, who claims he was fired, in part, because he refused to solely focus his investigative work on Hillary Clinton. You know, a witch hunt.

The Washington Post is reporting that Gowdy authorized a payment of $150,000 of taxpayer money to this former aide. Yes, taxpayers paid for this.

The settlement had previously been confidential, but it became public when a list of settlements was released by the Congressional Office of Compliance.

Gowdy denies that he even met with Podliska. What? I guess he is just another "low level staffer or volunteer who was in charge or getting coffee"...and investigating Hillary Clinton.